Owasso Character Council accepting applications for 2021 scholarship program by Jan. 31

The Owasso Character Council is reminding students to submit applications for its 2021 scholarship program by Jan. 31.

The goal of the program is to recognize college-bound students who demonstrate outstanding character in the areas of academics, extracurricular activities and community involvement.

As in previous years, the Council will award at least one senior who is graduating from Owasso Public Schools with a $5,000 grant.

After the applications are received, the Council will conduct interviews of finalists in March and April, and then announce the recipient in May.

The qualifications for students include recommendations they receive from community leaders, a written or recorded essay they submit about what character means to them, and an-interview they undergo with members of the Council.

Winners will be recognized publically at both Owasso High School’s Award Assembly in May as well as the Council’s annual Lunch with Character in November, pandemic permitting.

Previous scholarship recipients include: Avery Bieri in 2020, McKinzie Horsley in 2019, Rhett Phillips in 2018, Madison LaValle in 2017 and Brooks Cataudella in 2016.

For more information or to apply, visit owassocharacter.org/scholarships.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.