Owasso Chamber welcomes Spectrum Paint to community with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Owasso is now home to a nationwide independent paint dealer.

Spectrum Paint held its official ribbon-cutting ceremony, hosted by the Owasso Chamber of Commerce, on Friday, April 9.

The shop, located at 11560 N. 135th E. Ave., offers a range of paint coatings and products for various architectural, commercial and industrial projects.

“It makes us a one-stop shop. You can get it all in a convenient (way), and we also deliver as well,” said manager Jamie Martin. “We offer customer I think that nobody can touch.”

Spectrum Paint carries Benjamin Moore Paints and PPG Paints, in addition to Spec-Pro and Spec-One — the company’s private label contractor and premium paint lines. It also distributes lacquers, stains and specialty coatings from other manufacturers.

Martin and her team opened the shop about two years ago, but haven’t had the opportunity to host a ribbon-cutting event until this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It (Owasso) is a wonderful community, very giving community,” Martin said. “I’ve met so many wonderful people here, and it’s a town that is growing.”