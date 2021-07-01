Owasso Chamber unveils workforce program connecting employers with potential jobseekers

The Owasso Chamber of Commerce recently rolled out a new strategic workforce program.

The campaign, launched in mid-June, serves to assist local employers in finding and hiring potential jobseekers.

“The main goal is just to filter out quality talent for our businesses,” said Dillon Watkins, event coordinator for the Chamber. “That’s important anywhere you go, connecting people looking for jobs with people who have the jobs.”

Chamber staff unveiled the initiative after the individual $300 weekly federal unemployment provision came to an end on June 26, reducing payments for those in a period of transition.

“It’s a problem affecting the entire country, but of course in Owasso we’re wanting to take care of our own,” Watkins said, “so whenever we saw this need with our own Chamber member businesses, we really wanted to help get people back to work.”

Watkins and his team are currently building a database that includes job openings at area companies enrolled as Chamber members, and are promoting those positions on social media and inside their office.