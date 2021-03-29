Owasso Chamber unveils winners, first hole-in-one from 2021 Spring Golf Classic

The Owasso Chamber hosted its 2021 Spring Golf Classic at Bailey Ranch Golf Club Friday afternoon.

The tournament, presented by Classic Chevrolet and catered by Trail’s End Barbeque & Grill and Owasso Liquor & Wine, played host to several teams that each played a four-person scramble across the 18-hole course.

GolfSuites placed first, pulling ahead of Classic Chevrolet in second, Williams Companies in third and RCB Bank in fourth.

Ed John also achieved Closest to Pin, sponsored by Robertson Tire; Cody Long logged Longest drive, sponsored by Prosperity Bank; and Larry Lavalley attained Longest Putt, sponsored by Oklahoma Natural Gas.

Additionally, Patrick West with Western Sun Federal Credit Union’s team made the Chamber’s first hole-in-one during Friday’s competition.

The tournament’s ace sponsors included: GolfSuites, Central Plains Cement Company, Macy's Fulfillment Center, RCB Bank, Rejoice Christian School and SMOKE Woodfire Grill.

“Thank you to all our Sponsors and Volunteers that came out on Friday,” the Chamber said in a Facebook post. “We hope that you had a good time this year, and to see you again in the Fall when Bailey has some new greens.”