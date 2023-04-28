The Owasso Chamber of Commerce announced it will soon host its first annual Redbud Festival Days.

The inaugural event, presented by TTCU Federal Credit Union, will be held Thursday-Saturday, May 4-6, in the heart of Owasso’s newly developed Redbud District.

“Redbud Days is opportunity to gather, interact and celebrate in downtown Owasso,” Owasso Chamber President Chelsea Feary said. “Communities need festivals to cultivate economic and cultural activity. We hope everyone will come out to have fun and enjoy the variety of events.”

Redbud Festival Days is the rebranding of the former Trail Days, which started as Progress Days in 1953 and then to its most recent title in 1984.

Held in conjunction with Owasso’s first Gathering on Main of the season, Redbud Festival Days will kick off Thursday with vendors, food trucks, a kids’ play zone, music and more, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the event.

The next evening — called “Fine Arts Friday” — will feature music by Owasso’s steel drum group, art displays by Owasso and Rejoice Christian students, vendors and food trucks and a live mural contest in Redbud Festival Park.

The festival will wrap up on Saturday with a children’s parade, led by grand marshals Boba Fett and Owasso Mayor Kelly Lewis, along with Owasso Fire Department’s color guard, featuring King Cabbage Brass Band sponsored by the Presence in Owasso.

The weekend will also play host to a sidewalk sale and Owasso’s first farmers market of the season on Saturday.

For more information about Redbud Festival Days, visit redbudowasso.com/redbud-days-2023 or call the Owasso Chamber at 918-272-2141.