Owasso Chamber President Gary Akin receives 2021 TRC Regional Partner of the Year Award

Owasso Chamber President Gary Akin was honored in a special way this week.
He received the 2021 Regional Partner of the Year Award at Tulsa Regional Chamber’s 2022 Annual Meeting & Inauguration luncheon on Wednesday.
Akin’s continued efforts to reach across city lines and collaborate with other community leaders over the course of his 27-year tenure led the longtime local business advocate to be recognized by his industry peers.
“Now is a great time to thank him (Gary) for his support and his contributions to what Tulsa and the Tulsa region have become,” 2021 TRC Board Chair Rose Washington-Jones said. “He deserves the honor that he received today, and I’m very proud that … I was able to acknowledge his service.”
Under Akin’s direction, the Owasso Chamber has expanded its reach by supporting small businesses, promoting economic development, engaging in legislative advocacy and hosting a variety of networking events and activities, among other local and statewide initiatives.
Owasso Chamber’s participation in TRC’s OneVoice Regional Legislative Agenda, in particular, has established Akin and his team among the program’s top 500 regional partners representing more than 70 chambers of commerce, municipalities, counties and economic development organizations. The Owasso Chamber has been actively involved in OneVoice since its inception in 2007.
“Gary has been a phenomenal regional partner of the Chamber (TRC) for many years, and he is always there,” Washington-Jones said. “He’s always expressing strong opinions about regionalism and just always a strong supporter of the chamber’s regional agenda.”
Akin, who plans to retire from his longtime position in March, said he was humbled to be handed the 2021 Regional Partner of the Year Award — an accolade that he attributes, rather, to the residents and businesses of the town in which he has been grateful to serve.
“I am glad to receive it. It has Gary Akin’s name on it, but it’s not Gary Akin’s award; it’s a community award,” he said. “I’m just happy to be an individual who hopefully will be remembered for helping to make some positive things happen.”
Akin started his longstanding career in Tulsa’s northernmost neighboring suburb as a banker at Owasso Bank in 1976. He served on the chamber board for six years before accepting a full-time executive position at the organization in 1995. In 1997, he was named executive of the year by the Oklahoma Chamber of Commerce Executives.
Akin was inducted into Oklahoma Chamber of Commerce Executives’ Hall of Fame in Nov. 2021.