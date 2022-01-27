Owasso Chamber President Gary Akin receives 2021 TRC Regional Partner of the Year Award

“Gary has been a phenomenal regional partner of the Chamber (TRC) for many years, and he is always there,” Washington-Jones said. “He’s always expressing strong opinions about regionalism and just always a strong supporter of the chamber’s regional agenda.”

Akin, who plans to retire from his longtime position in March, said he was humbled to be handed the 2021 Regional Partner of the Year Award — an accolade that he attributes, rather, to the residents and businesses of the town in which he has been grateful to serve.

“I am glad to receive it. It has Gary Akin’s name on it, but it’s not Gary Akin’s award; it’s a community award,” he said. “I’m just happy to be an individual who hopefully will be remembered for helping to make some positive things happen.”

Akin started his longstanding career in Tulsa’s northernmost neighboring suburb as a banker at Owasso Bank in 1976. He served on the chamber board for six years before accepting a full-time executive position at the organization in 1995. In 1997, he was named executive of the year by the Oklahoma Chamber of Commerce Executives.

Akin was inducted into Oklahoma Chamber of Commerce Executives’ Hall of Fame in Nov. 2021.

