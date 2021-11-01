Owasso Chamber President Gary Akin inducted into Oklahoma State Chamber’s Executives Hall of Fame

“Gary is just always there,” Neal said. “The high and beyond (of) his contributions to his city and OCCE has really been instrumental with a long list of activities that I can say are near and dear to my heart and to our team at the Tulsa Regional Chamber.”

Akin has worked alongside his wife, Fayrene, for the last 23 of his 27 years as Owasso Chamber president, both bringing a combined 50 years of experience to their leading roles in the community.

“As I stand here before you accepting this honor and saying to each one of you, thank you, I want to acknowledge my wife,” Akin said at the ceremony. “This award is as much hers as it is mine.”

Akin recently announced that he will leave the Owasso Chamber in the spring, aiming to spend more time with family, travel and pursue some personal goals. He submitted a 7-month retirement notice to the chamber board that will conclude in March 2022.

“We’ve seen the town grow from 5,000 people in 1976 to what we are now — the 11th largest city in Oklahoma; we’re just pleased to have been a part of this,” Akin said in a previous story. “The future is tomorrow, and I’m excited for what’s going to happen.”

Ruth Littlefield with the Tulsa Regional Chamber was also inducted into OCCE’s Executive Hall of Fame alongside Akin at Friday’s event.

