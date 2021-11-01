Owasso Chamber President Gary Akin inducted into Oklahoma State Chamber’s Executives Hall of Fame

Longtime Owasso Chamber President Gary Akin was recently inducted into the State Chamber of Oklahoma’s Executives Hall of Fame.
Akin was honored during the organization’s annual conference at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bartlesville on Thursday, Oct. 28, for his outstanding efforts in serving the residents and businesses of his local hometown.
“For more than 45 years, Gary has made an enormous difference in the Owasso community,” said Michael Neal, president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, who introduced Akin at the event. “You can be confident in certainty that you’ve (Gary) contributed significantly to the growth and success of Owasso, and really northeast Oklahoma, during these past four decades.”
The community leader started his longstanding career in Tulsa’s northernmost neighboring suburb as a banker at First Bank in 1976. He served on the Owasso Chamber board for six years before accepting a full-time executive position at the organization in 1995.
Under Akin’s direction, the Owasso Chamber has expanded its reach by continuing to support small businesses, promote economic development, engage in legislative advocacy and host a variety of networking events and activities, among other local and statewide initiatives.
Akin has also served as a founding member of the Owasso Education Foundation and Owasso Character Council, a member of the Owasso Economic Development Authority and Rotary Club of Owasso and an original partner in OCCE’s OneVoice coalition, to name a few organizations.
“Gary is just always there,” Neal said. “The high and beyond (of) his contributions to his city and OCCE has really been instrumental with a long list of activities that I can say are near and dear to my heart and to our team at the Tulsa Regional Chamber.”
Akin has worked alongside his wife, Fayrene, for the last 23 of his 27 years as Owasso Chamber president, both bringing a combined 50 years of experience to their leading roles in the community.
“As I stand here before you accepting this honor and saying to each one of you, thank you, I want to acknowledge my wife,” Akin said at the ceremony. “This award is as much hers as it is mine.”
Akin recently announced that he will leave the Owasso Chamber in the spring, aiming to spend more time with family, travel and pursue some personal goals. He submitted a 7-month retirement notice to the chamber board that will conclude in March 2022.
“We’ve seen the town grow from 5,000 people in 1976 to what we are now — the 11th largest city in Oklahoma; we’re just pleased to have been a part of this,” Akin said in a previous story. “The future is tomorrow, and I’m excited for what’s going to happen.”
Ruth Littlefield with the Tulsa Regional Chamber was also inducted into OCCE’s Executive Hall of Fame alongside Akin at Friday’s event.