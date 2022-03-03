Owasso Chamber presents honorary awards, passes ceremonial gavel at 2022 annual luncheon

The announcement of a new economic partnership was accompanied by a ceremonial awards presentation and passage of the gavel at Owasso Chamber’s 2022 Annual Luncheon this week.

Dozens of business and community leaders gathered at the Tulsa Tech-Owasso campus on Wednesday to celebrate another year of chamber services, which will soon be spearheaded by a newly appointed president.

Chelsea Levo Feary, economic development director for the City of Owasso, plans to replace current Chamber President Gary Akin as part of a new partnership unveiled by both organizations in early February.

Under the new structure, the chamber will absorb the city’s Economic Development Strategic Plan, which encompasses initiatives that allow officials to define clear objectives and design effective policies to continue promoting Owasso as an economic hub.

Akin plans to retire from the chamber on March 31 after serving at the helm of the organization for the last 27 years. Levo Feary, who has served in her role at the city for 14 years, will then fill Akin’s shoes on April 1.

“It’s been my pleasure to serve as the president of the Owasso Chamber,” Akin told attendees at Tuesday’s luncheon. “This organization is the heartbeat of business and industry … I believe a strong chamber is a common denominator for a successful community.”

“Thank you … for trusting this new concept and trusting me to lead the new concept,” Levo Feary added from the podium. “I’m humbled, and I’m really, really excited to serve the Owasso Chamber of Commerce.”

Passage of the gavel

Wednesday’s luncheon also provided a platform for 2021 Chamber Board Chair Johnathon Shepherd, cofounder of Eagle Ops, to pass the reins to Matt Inouye, broker associate with Renaissance Realty, to take over the position for 2022.

“It’s an absolute honor that I’ve been able to be a part of (the Owasso Chamber) this year,” Shepherd said. “I’m very proud to be able to pass this gavel … to the incoming chair, a gentleman and a friend, a true scholar in the community.”

Inouye, upon accepting the gavel, added, “It is an honor to be the 2022 chair for the Owasso Chamber; it is especially an honor for me, as I am an Owasso Ram at heart … this is very special. 2022 is looking to be a great year for Owasso with growth, expansion and change.”

Inouye referenced ongoing residential developments; retail and restaurant expansions; and road projects, such as the impending widening of the U.S. 169 overpass above 76th Street North, as examples of Owasso’s continued progress moving forward.

Awards presentation

Six local community leaders and business owners were also recognized at Wednesday’s luncheon for going above and beyond in serving the chamber and the community.

They were all announced before Owasso home builder and developer David Charney spoke as the keynote.

• 2021 Chamber Spirit Award: Kathy Vest, KVest Health Insurance

• 2021 Chamber Service Award: Shannon Ruesch, N2 Company

• 2021 Chamber Appreciation Award: Shonna Barber, McGraw Realtors

• 2021 Community Spirit Award: Art Haddaway, Owasso Reporter

• 2021 Chamber Impact Award: Linzy Slayden, Friendship Baptist Church

• 2021 President’s Award: Steve Mowery, Mowery Funeral Services

