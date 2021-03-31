Owasso Chamber presents annual awards, hosts keynote Bridenstine during virtual luncheon

The Owasso Chamber of Commerce held its 2021 Annual Awards & Installation Luncheon on Wednesday.

The virtual ceremony played host to the Chamber’s ceremonial passing of the gavel and several award announcements, and featured former NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine as the keynote speaker.

The Chamber presented Community Service awards to six recipients: Bailey Medical Center and Ascension St. John Owasso; local first responders, including the Owasso Public Works, Police and Fire departments; and area school districts, including Owasso Public Schools, Rejoice Christian School, Tulsa Tech and Tulsa Community College.

Owasso Chamber President Gary Akin, Owasso Economic Development Director Chelsea Levo and Tulsa Tech Chief Communications and Economic Development Officer Tony Heaberlin presented the awards recognizing the recipients’ continued efforts to serve the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday’s session also provided a platform for 2020 Chamber Board Chairwoman Paula Willyard, dean of community campuses at Tulsa Community College, to pass the reins to Johnathon Shepherd, cofounder of Eagle Ops, to take over the position for 2021.