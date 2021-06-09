Owasso Chamber presents 2020 Community Service Award to Bailey Medical Center

Bailey Medical Center received the 2020 Community Service Award from the Owasso Chamber of Commerce this week.

The Chamber presented the accolade to the Owasso hospital on Tuesday, June 8, to honor its ongoing efforts to help patients and staff in the wake of the coronavirus.

“It’s meant to recognize health care professionals for providing outstanding service to our citizens in a very difficult time,” Chamber President Gary Akin said in a news release. “This is something we were proud to do.”

The Chamber’s award comes on the heels of several other accolades Bailey received during the year-long pandemic, with motorists showing up to honk in support of doctors and nurses last April, Pizza Hut delivering 180 pizzas in June and residents dropping off heartfelt notes in January, to name a few events.

Scott Lasson, who recently replaced Keith Mason as Bailey’s CEO, said in the release that it was a privilege to receive the recognition from Akin and his team at the Chamber.

“COVID was unparalleled to anything we’ve previously experienced in health care,” Lasson said. “Our team took on the challenge with great strides; I’ve never been so impressed with their resiliency and compassion in the midst of an unknown pandemic. Thank you to the Chamber for honoring them and to the city of Owasso for your support and for allowing us to care for you.”

