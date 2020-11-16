Owasso Chamber of Commerce gearing up for Shop Small Owasso 2020

Local shoppers looking to remedy their coronavirus blues are in luck.

Shop Small Owasso 2020 will run from open of business on Saturday, Nov. 21, to close of business on Saturday, Nov. 28.

The national event, better known as Small Business Saturday, was created by American Express in 2010 to encourage locals across the country to support small businesses in their communities.

“The Chamber is focusing on stimulating our economy as much as possible during these difficult times,” Dillon Watkins, Chamber event coordinator, said in a news release. “Small business is the heart and focus of the Shop Small Campaign. We love Owasso, and are set in our hearts to keep bringing quality to our community for many years to come.”

This year, 25 participating businesses have signed up. There will be $200 cash given away from each site, as well as a prize of at least $50 from them showcasing their goods. Winners will be drawn on Facebook live on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m.

The prize patrol will run on both Saturdays, giving away cash and visa card prizes to random shoppers in participating businesses. Clues as to where they will be going next will be livestreamed on Facebook on the Shop Small Owasso page.