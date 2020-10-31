Owasso Chamber hosts annual Fall Golf Classic on Friday

Several local teams participated in the Owasso Chamber’s Fall Golf Classic on Friday, Oct. 30.

Every year, the Chamber hosts the event at Bailey Ranch Golf Club, presented by Classic Chevrolet, to bring golfers together for a day of fun, and to benefit the organization.

The weather provided the players with no wind and a 55-65-degree temperature through most of the morning. Tee off was at 9 a.m.

This year, Classic Chevrolet took home first place, while GolfSuites nabbed second and Eagle Ops received third.

Kendall Pacey with Wheels and Thrills achieved the tournament’s Longest Putt (sponsored by TTCU), Aaron Vines with GolfSuites locked in the Longest Drive (sponsored by Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilor Joe Deere), and Phil Thompson recorded the Closest to the Pin (sponsored by Robertson Tire).

The four Ace Sponsors included: Christian Brothers Automotive, GolfSuties, Oklahoma Natural Gas Company and Osage Casino Hotel.