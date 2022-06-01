Owasso Chamber graduates 16 members from 2021-22 Leadership Owasso class

The Owasso Chamber of Commerce graduated 16 business and community leaders from its annual Leadership Owasso program this week.

Leadership Owasso, in place for more than 30 years, allows members to get more involved in the community and increase their knowledge and commitment to all things Owasso.

The eight-month course hosts an expansive curriculum with presentations and tours that encompass education, city government, economic development and quality of life.

The Chamber’s 2021-22 class comprised individuals from all walks of life and industries, including a local realtor, an insurance agent, a hospital administrator and an advertising representative, among others.

Participants got the opportunity to hear from city staff, business owners and government officials, and to visit a variety of locations across the region during their time in the program.

Owasso Chamber celebrated the most recent graduates at a special ceremony during its monthly luncheon at the Tulsa Tech Owasso campus on Wednesday, June 1.

The goal of Leadership Owasso is for participants to learn, grow personally, meet new people, gain new perspectives, and reinforce and energize their commitment to community service.

For more information about Owasso Chamber’s Leadership Class or available spots in its 2022-23 program, visit owassochamber.com/leadership-owasso.