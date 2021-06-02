Owasso Chamber graduates 12 from 2020-21 Leadership Owasso class

The Owasso Chamber of Commerce graduated 12 business and community leaders from its annual Leadership Owasso program this week.

Leadership Owasso, in place for more than 30 years, allows members to get more involved in the community and increase their knowledge and commitment to all things Owasso. The eight-month course hosts an expansive curriculum with presentations and tours that encompass education, city government, economic development and quality of life.

“We want to have quality programming that’s worthy of people’s investment of time,” Owasso Chamber President Gary Akin said in a previous story. “The main goal is (teaching) accurate information about our community, and region, so we have a group of adult leaders that can be armed with factual information, having learned it firsthand.”

The 2020-21 class comprises individuals from all walks of life and industries, including a local realtor, an insurance agent, a police officer and a few school district officials, among others. They got the opportunity to hear from city staff, business owners and government officials, and to visit a variety of locations across the region.