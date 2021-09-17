Owasso Chamber gearing up for Leadership Owasso 2021-22 Class, starting Oct. 14

The Owasso Chamber is gearing up for its Leadership Owasso 2021-22 Class, beginning Oct. 14.
The program, in place for more than 30 years, brings together city leaders, businesses and citizens to get more involved in the community and increase their knowledge of and commitment to all things Owasso.
Participants meet in the afternoons on the second Thursday of every month through May. The Chamber focuses on four critical initiatives throughout the eight-month class, which includes education, city government, economic development and quality of life.
Some important topics covered include: bond issues, educational expansion, how schools and government are funded, the difference in economic development between primary jobs and secondary jobs, and how local projects such as parks or playgrounds are planned and implemented.
“We want to have quality programming that’s worthy of people’s investment of time,” Chamber President Gary Akin said in a previous story. “The main goal is (teaching) accurate information about our community, and region, so we have a group of adult leaders that can be armed with factual information, having learned it firsthand.”
During their time in the program, participants also travel to different locations across Owasso and surrounding communities, such as the Port of Catoosa, Tulsa International Airport, Macy’s Fulfillment Center and the State Capitol, among others. This year’s tour schedule may change due to COVID-19 restrictions.
In all, the goal of Leadership Owasso is for participants to learn, grow personally, meet new people, gain new perspectives and reinforce and energize their commitment to community service. It also gives participants the opportunity to have fun and enjoy their time engaging in the program’s many offerings.
“I truly have yet to have a class member say, ‘I wish I had never taken this class,’” Akin said. “They always end up saying, ‘Wow,’ and usually recommend others to come and take (it). We would encourage anyone interested in learning more about Owasso to entertain the idea of joining.”
Attendance in Leadership Owasso is mandatory, with participants allowed to miss no more than one class during the year in order to successfully complete the program. Tuition is $595, which is due by Oct. 6. For more information, call 918-272-2141 or visit owassochamber.com.