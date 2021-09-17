Owasso Chamber gearing up for Leadership Owasso 2021-22 Class, starting Oct. 14

The Owasso Chamber is gearing up for its Leadership Owasso 2021-22 Class, beginning Oct. 14.

The program, in place for more than 30 years, brings together city leaders, businesses and citizens to get more involved in the community and increase their knowledge of and commitment to all things Owasso.

Participants meet in the afternoons on the second Thursday of every month through May. The Chamber focuses on four critical initiatives throughout the eight-month class, which includes education, city government, economic development and quality of life.

Some important topics covered include: bond issues, educational expansion, how schools and government are funded, the difference in economic development between primary jobs and secondary jobs, and how local projects such as parks or playgrounds are planned and implemented.

“We want to have quality programming that’s worthy of people’s investment of time,” Chamber President Gary Akin said in a previous story. “The main goal is (teaching) accurate information about our community, and region, so we have a group of adult leaders that can be armed with factual information, having learned it firsthand.”