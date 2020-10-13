Owasso Chamber connecting local business leaders in engaging ways

Brady Deaton and McKenzie Dildy may live in different parts of Tulsa County, but they have Owasso to thank for their newfound friendship.
Deaton, business developer at Paul David Restoration in Tulsa, and Dildy, director of development for Arubah Community Clinic in Collinsville, met at the Owasso Chamber of Commerce’s Business Over Breakfast Tuesday morning.
The two were among over a dozen local business leaders to convene at Prosperity Bank off of 96th Street as part of the bimonthly event, with Tuesday serving as the Chamber’s first gathering since March due to COVID-19.
It was also Deaton’s and Dildy’s first time attending a Business Over Breakfast in Owasso, which gave them an opportunity to establish a new ongoing working relationship.
“I do disaster restoration, but I also work for Goodwill,” Deaton said, “and (McKenzie) has a charity that does a clinic, so I think it’d be a good connection … I think the networking aspect of it is the best.”
Dildy added, “I’m thankful to be involved … It’s fantastic to make those connections and just see how we can help each other and continue to grow through this time.”
This year marks the Chamber’s sixth annual running of the event, in which attendees meet at a different business location each time, exchange ideas and discuss all things business in a fun, engaging environment.
“There’s a lot of excitement in the meetings,” Chamber President Gary Akin said in a previous story. “... It’s beneficial when we get business leaders together ... you have a lot of energy in the room, you have a lot of conversation.”
At the end of every breakfast, attendees take part in giveaways offered by the hosting business that include everything from gift cards to free merchandise to complementary services. The Chamber also gives away half the total of everyone’s $5 entry fee as a prize to one lucky winner.
More information can be found at owassochamber.com.
