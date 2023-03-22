The City of Owasso has renewed a contract with the Owasso Chamber of Commerce that will help further attract, create and enhance economic growth across the region.
Owasso City Council on Tuesday, March 21, approved the measure that will allow the two organizations to continue working together under a contractual agreement.
Last January, the Chamber absorbed the City’s Economic Development Strategic Plan, which encompasses initiatives that allow officials to define clear objectives and design effective policies to promote Owasso as a prime destination area.
The Chamber has since provided the City with professional services to carry out the goals of the EDSP in exchange for a fee.
Over the last year, for example, the Chamber has grown its membership and held ribbon cuttings for about 30 businesses, including Ascension St. John and Encompass Health’s $26 million rehabilitation hospital off of 86th Street.
“With the new partnership, our economic development programming is running more efficiently and effectively in Owasso than ever,” Owasso Chamber President and CEO Chelsea Feary said.
“This next year will allow us the opportunity to expand our efforts and increase our economic impact for Owasso businesses and our community.”
The Chamber’s adoption of the EDSP, initially implemented by the City in May 2018, comes as a result of thorough research to discover unique offerings that would help Owasso stand out as the location of choice for its target audience.
The merger — the first of its kind for Owasso — follows similar variations in common with other communities like Edmond, Enid and Bartlesville, to name a few.
City Council’s unanimous approval of the updated contractual agreement will allot $230,000 in compensation for the Chamber to execute the planned proposal for a second year.
“We are grateful for the support from and partnership with the City of Owasso,” Feary said. “We say ‘thank you’ to the city manager and the Council for trusting us and renewing the contract for services.”
Collection: A look back at every ribbon cutting in Owasso and Collinsville over the last year
Over two dozen businesses cut ribbons in the Owasso and Collinsville communities over the last year. Here’s a look back at each one.
The facility, located off of 86th Street, will provide physical, occupational and speech therapies to patients recovering from major illnesses and injuries, including stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, amputation and complex orthopedic conditions.
Crumbl Cookies, located in Owasso's Smith Farm Marketplace, opened its doors on March 3 and offers a wide selection of fresh, oversized cookies to choose from for every occasion.
Drs. Lanita and Dirk Thomas have operated the business since laying down roots in the community more than two decades ago, and recently renovated their space to increase their capacity and grow their staff.
Owner Libby Walker opened her doors at the beginning of November, and transformed the former Supercuts location of more than 25 years into the renovated space that it is today.
The agency, based out of North Richland Hills, Texas, recently set up shop in Owasso and offers a variety of services available for potential clients.
The $27.5 million, 48,000-square-foot building sits at two stories and features an urgent care and a rehab facility for patients in the Owasso and Collinsville communities.
The two-story building, named The Merlot, includes six units, each measuring around 1,500 square feet with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and a one-car garage.
The on-site business provides oil changes, tire rotations, cooling system flushes, AC work and other inspections, along with brake, fuel pump and radiator checkups.
The company upgraded different areas of the store as part of its Fresh Optimization overhaul, which finished in mid-November.
Dodwell Designs sells everything from candles, vases, pictures and greenery to couches, pillows, blankets and tables all from a variety of local and national wholesalers.
Attorneys Riley and Laurel Carbone Kern, who own Tallgrass Estate Planning, set up shop in Owasso earlier this year, and cut a ribbon with the Owasso Chamber on Wednesday.
The renovated space now features upgraded picnic tables with umbrellas, along with a wheelchair-accessible ramp and sitting area, where larger groups of people can congregate.
The family-owned business specializes in water and flood damage, fire and smoke damage, mold remediation and additional disaster restoration services.
The mile-long track stretches around the south end of the 77-acre park, and provides an alternative location to host the nearly dozen 5K races that typically take place on Owasso roadways every year.
The niche magazine, written by and for residents of Owasso’s luxury neighborhood, celebrated a recent name change by hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Owasso Chamber on Thursday.
The new Garden Center, located in A New Leaf’s Owasso “agrihood,” The Village, carries everything from herbs, succulents and houseplants to fresh produce, flowers and more that area residents can purchase.
Pure Image Barbershop, formerly Rustic Barbour located on Main Street, recently changed owners and held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Collinsville Chamber on Tuesday.
Fleming Advisors offers tax, accounting and advisory services for small- and medium-sized businesses, independently owned pharmacies and individuals.
Cherokee Nation's Owasso film studio, which hosted a dedication ceremony on Friday, is bringing the glitz and glamor of Hollywood to Oklahoma.
The Collinsville gym offers one-on-one fitness training and customized nutrition guidance for local residents looking to take their health and wellness to a new level.
The Collinsville store recently fell under new ownership, and has drawn in new customers over the last couple months.
Tiffany and Eli Lucero, who own Resurrection Carpet Cleaning, recently brought their services to Owasso from their hometown of Denver, saying, “We are very excited to be here.”
A cheering crowd of St. Jude employees on Saturday celebrated with friends and colleagues after cutting a ribbon outside the new Owasso home, located in Stone Canyon’s luxury neighborhood.
The 7,100-square-foot facility, owned by Adrienne and Aaron Forst, will serve children of infant age through pre-K, and feature six classrooms, a large multipurpose area for activities, and an indoor and outdoor play area.
Vibe Esthetics offers local patrons a variety of skincare products and services, including facials, body waxing, chemical peels, body treatments and more.
Tommy’s Express Car Wash opened in late March and held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with both the Owasso and Collinsville chambers of commerce this past week.
RPM Abound is a property management company that specializes in single-family and small multi-family residences.
“We don’t treat symptoms here; we just treat the body and let the body heal itself, allowing the nervous system to function properly,” Dr. Bryce Colt said.
OPS erected the facility in June 2020 as part of its historic $57 million school bond issue passed by voters in Oct. 2017, and held its official ribbon-cutting ceremony last week due to delays caused by the pandemic.
KVest Health Insurance recently expanded from a single office to a multi-use area, now complete with an additional office and conference room.
Collinsville’s new clinic will provide local citizens with preventative care, annual physical exams, health screenings, women’s health, well-child visits and immunizations.
Waterstone Private Wealth Management recently expanded its Owasso headquarters, and celebrated the occasion by hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Owasso Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.
Dr. Mark Gaches founded the clinic after seeing a need to bring a more personalized experience to patients during his time serving as a dental associate in the corporate world.
Staff at the mobile store, located in the Smith Farm Marketplace, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Owasso Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.
