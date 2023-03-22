The City of Owasso has renewed a contract with the Owasso Chamber of Commerce that will help further attract, create and enhance economic growth across the region.

Owasso City Council on Tuesday, March 21, approved the measure that will allow the two organizations to continue working together under a contractual agreement.

Last January, the Chamber absorbed the City’s Economic Development Strategic Plan, which encompasses initiatives that allow officials to define clear objectives and design effective policies to promote Owasso as a prime destination area.

The Chamber has since provided the City with professional services to carry out the goals of the EDSP in exchange for a fee.

Over the last year, for example, the Chamber has grown its membership and held ribbon cuttings for about 30 businesses, including Ascension St. John and Encompass Health’s $26 million rehabilitation hospital off of 86th Street.

“With the new partnership, our economic development programming is running more efficiently and effectively in Owasso than ever,” Owasso Chamber President and CEO Chelsea Feary said.

“This next year will allow us the opportunity to expand our efforts and increase our economic impact for Owasso businesses and our community.”

The Chamber’s adoption of the EDSP, initially implemented by the City in May 2018, comes as a result of thorough research to discover unique offerings that would help Owasso stand out as the location of choice for its target audience.

The merger — the first of its kind for Owasso — follows similar variations in common with other communities like Edmond, Enid and Bartlesville, to name a few.

City Council’s unanimous approval of the updated contractual agreement will allot $230,000 in compensation for the Chamber to execute the planned proposal for a second year.

“We are grateful for the support from and partnership with the City of Owasso,” Feary said. “We say ‘thank you’ to the city manager and the Council for trusting us and renewing the contract for services.”