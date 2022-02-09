Owasso Chamber, City of Owasso form new strategic partnership to spur economic growth

The Owasso Chamber of Commerce recently announced a new partnership with the City of Owasso.
The two organizations will work cooperatively in a contractual agreement to help further attract, create and enhance economic growth across the region.
Under the new partnership, the Chamber will absorb the City’s Economic Development Strategic Plan, which encompasses initiatives that allow officials to define clear objectives and design effective policies to promote Owasso as an economic hub.
As such, the Chamber will provide the City with professional services to continue carrying out the goals of the EDSP in exchange for a fee — an adoptive model that Chamber President Gary Akin said will benefit the local community.
“This is just, I think, a new beginning,” Akin said. “What I see in this is an opportunity … that gives the authority to both organizations under one rooftop, helping to streamline the efficiencies of economic development and the Chamber of Commerce’s advocacy efforts.”
Chelsea Levo Feary, director of economic development for the City, added, “I think it’s opening the door to a collaborative effort that is going to change the face of Owasso.”
The Chamber’s adoption of the EDSP, initially implemented by the City in May 2018, comes as a result of thorough research to discover unique offerings that would help Owasso stand out as the location of choice for its target audience.
The strategic partnership will further allow the Chamber and the City to focus on the EDSP’s core objectives of strengthening existing businesses, growing industry, attracting new companies and marketing Owasso as a prime destination area.
“With this new structure,” Akin said, “the opportunity presents itself for a more declared and, I think, more rapid approach for overall economic development that will benefit not only the city government and sales tax collection, but also residents as growth occurs in appreciation of your home values (and) businesses who invest and expand here.”
Levo Feary added, “I think that businesses, residents, visitors in a community want to be a part of something that is inviting and collaborative where everyone has a voice and a stake in the game. I believe that this partnership, through this historic change, broadcasts that opportunity.”
Owasso City Council on Jan. 18 unanimously approved (5-0) a measure that greenlighted the contractual agreement, which will allot $230,000 in compensation for the Chamber to execute the planned proposal.
“This is a great move for our city,” Councilman Alvin Fruga said at last month’s meeting. “I think it’s going to have a lot of positive effect in and amongst the community. A healthy, growing Chamber of Commerce is good for the city.”
Fellow Councilman Doug Bonebrake added, “I look forward to the opportunity to work with the Chamber on this. We’ve been trying to work towards having the City and the Chamber work in partnership on economic development, and I think this is a perfect way to get that started.”
The newly implemented merger — the first of its kind for Owasso — follows similar variations in common with other communities like Edmond, Enid and Bartlesville, to name a few.
Akin plans to retire from the Chamber in March after serving at the helm of the organization for the last 27 years. An employment agreement is currently being negotiated to name his successor. The tentative time frame for commencing the partnership is set for this spring.