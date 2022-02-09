Owasso Chamber, City of Owasso form new strategic partnership to spur economic growth

The Owasso Chamber of Commerce recently announced a new partnership with the City of Owasso.

The two organizations will work cooperatively in a contractual agreement to help further attract, create and enhance economic growth across the region.

Under the new partnership, the Chamber will absorb the City’s Economic Development Strategic Plan, which encompasses initiatives that allow officials to define clear objectives and design effective policies to promote Owasso as an economic hub.

As such, the Chamber will provide the City with professional services to continue carrying out the goals of the EDSP in exchange for a fee — an adoptive model that Chamber President Gary Akin said will benefit the local community.

“This is just, I think, a new beginning,” Akin said. “What I see in this is an opportunity … that gives the authority to both organizations under one rooftop, helping to streamline the efficiencies of economic development and the Chamber of Commerce’s advocacy efforts.”

Chelsea Levo Feary, director of economic development for the City, added, “I think it’s opening the door to a collaborative effort that is going to change the face of Owasso.”