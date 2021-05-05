Owasso Chamber awards 10 recipients for workplace, community service efforts

Several individuals and organizations were honored at Owasso Chamber’s monthly luncheon on Wednesday.

Ten recipients were recognized for their outstanding service efforts at their workplaces and throughout the community.

Chamber ambassador Keith Tew received the 2020 Chamber Appreciation Award, and former city councilor Chris Kelley received the 2021 Community Impact Award.

Additionally, seven organizations received the Chamber’s 2020 Community Service Award, including: Owasso Public Schools, Rejoice Christian School, Tulsa Community College, Tulsa Tech-Owasso, Ascension St. John Owasso, Bailey Medical Center and the City of Owasso’s first responders.

Longtime Owasso residents Steve and Betty Holleman were also named the Chamber’s 2020 Mr. and Mrs. Trail Days. The award reflects the couple’s personal accomplishments, the lives they have impacted over the years, and the degree to which they have elevated the spirits of others.

Tulsa District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler also spoke as the luncheon’s keynote, who discussed the impact of the recent landmark Supreme Court case, McGirt vs. Oklahoma.

