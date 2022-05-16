Owasso Chamber announces Trail Days will return in 2023 as Redbud Festival Days

The Owasso Chamber of Commerce announced that Redbud Festival Days will replace Trail Days in May 2023.

After nearly 40 years, Owasso’s Trail Days — started as Progress Days in 1953 and then to its most recent title in 1984 — is transitioning to a new name, look and feel for the community.

Redbud Festival Days will continue to carry on the theme of gathering people across the Owasso area for three days of food, music and activities.

“Redbud Festival Days will be a renewal of an Owasso tradition with a lot of new energy and fun for the entire community,” said Matt Inouye, 2022 Chamber chair.

The next year will be used for preparation for the event, as the Chamber will form planning committees and seek community members to aid in creating all facets of the events.

“There will be opportunities for the entire community to have a part in Redbud Days,” Owasso Chamber President and CEO Chelsea Feary said. “We want activities spread wide for humans of all ages and the opportunity to showcase businesses, artists, organizations and more.”

The Chamber will have a booth at the June Gathering on Main with sign-up sheets for those interested in being a part of planning next year’s festival. In the coming months, there will also be an opportunity to sign up for committees and other areas of involvement on the Chamber’s website.

Redbud Festival Days is planning to kick off May 4-6, 2023. For more information about the Owasso Chamber or its upcoming event transition, call 918-272-2141 or visit owassochamber.com.