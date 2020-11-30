Owasso brother, sister to serve in upper chamber for first time in recent history

Sen. Jo Anna Dossett and her husband have two children. Sen. J.J. Dossett and his wife have three children and are expecting.

Regardless of the impact their service has on their families, Rick Dossett said he will support them no matter what.

Rick Dossett said both were raised to do what is right.

“If you are not sure what is right, give me a call and I will tell you,” Rick Dossett said.

Sen. Jo Anna Dossett, 39, said Sen. J.J. Dossett, 37, has served as her role model.

“He tried something that I never did,” she said. “He did it before me. It was a good opportunity to watch him grow into his role.”

Sen. Jo Anna Dossett replaces Sen. Gary Stanislawski, R-Tulsa, who could not run for reelection due to term limits.

She defeated Republican Cheryl Baber by 647 votes in the Nov. 3 general election.

Sen. Jo Anna Dossett said she and her brother on a personal level agree on just about everything, but their districts are very different.

“What you do is not really about yourself or your own convictions,” Sen. Jo Anna Dossett said. “It is more about the people you serve.”