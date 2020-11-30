Owasso brother, sister to serve in upper chamber for first time in recent history

OKLAHOMA CITY — It will be a historic moment when lawmakers return to the Capitol in February.
The upper chamber will have a brother and sister serving at the same time, a first in at least recent history.
Sen. Jo Anna Dossett, D-Tulsa, will join her younger brother, Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, on the floor of the Senate.
The state has seen brothers serve simultaneously in different chambers. Former Rep. Mike Reynolds served while his brother Jim Reynolds was in the Senate. Former Rep. Ann Coody served alongside her son, Jeff, in the lower chamber.
“I don’t remember a brother and sister serving in the state Legislature,” said Bob Craig, sergeant at arms emeritus in the Senate. Craig has worked 50 sessions.
Both Dossetts are teachers and come from a family of educators, Rick and Suzanne Dossett of Owasso.
“I would like for them to be teachers,” Rick Dossett said. “I think they are more impactful as teachers than as senators. It is the nature of politics. It is a big old game for people.”
Rick Dossett said his son’s service has taken a toll on his family and he worries about the impact it will have on his daughter’s family.
“I am pretty old-school I guess,” Rick Dossett said. “Family is priority one.”
Sen. Jo Anna Dossett and her husband have two children. Sen. J.J. Dossett and his wife have three children and are expecting.
Regardless of the impact their service has on their families, Rick Dossett said he will support them no matter what.
Rick Dossett said both were raised to do what is right.
“If you are not sure what is right, give me a call and I will tell you,” Rick Dossett said.
Sen. Jo Anna Dossett, 39, said Sen. J.J. Dossett, 37, has served as her role model.
“He tried something that I never did,” she said. “He did it before me. It was a good opportunity to watch him grow into his role.”
Sen. Jo Anna Dossett replaces Sen. Gary Stanislawski, R-Tulsa, who could not run for reelection due to term limits.
She defeated Republican Cheryl Baber by 647 votes in the Nov. 3 general election.
Sen. Jo Anna Dossett said she and her brother on a personal level agree on just about everything, but their districts are very different.
“What you do is not really about yourself or your own convictions,” Sen. Jo Anna Dossett said. “It is more about the people you serve.”
Sen. J.J. Dossett began serving in 2016 after getting elected during a special election.
He said he ran after watching as a teacher years of budget cuts to education.
“I wanted to be part of the change,” he said. “I think I have been part of that change. We have done better since 2016 in the way we invest and treat our public education system.”
Sen. Jo Anna Dossett said she and her brother get a lot of strength from their parents.
“I know my dad is worried,” she said. “Dad is the greatest source of strength that makes everything happen. As long as I have got mom and dad, I think we are going to be OK.”
