Owasso brewer crafts new beer honoring 7 fallen Oklahoma, Texas National Guardsmen

For local brewmaster Donnie Eldridge, crafting new beers is more than just a matter of taste — it’s a testament to his patriotism.

Eldridge, who owns Emersumnice Brewery, can often be found concocting different flavors of frothy beverages in the back of the restaurant, located in the heart of Owasso’s newly developed Redbud District.

The long hours spent laboring over the microbrewery’s large, stainless steel fermenters since opening last March has led the 50-year-old retired National Guardsman to create several original recipes, including a few that recognize the men and women of the military.

Such is the case with his latest conception, RED RIVER 44 Double IPA, which he introduced to the community in mid-March.

The new beer pays tribute to seven Guardsmen, four from Texas and three from Oklahoma, who died after their Boeing H-47D Chinook helicopter crashed in Sept. 2008 while on course to Balad Air Base in Iraq during a mission as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“We wanted to do something to honor their memories,” said Eldridge, who made two overseas deployments while enlisted in the Guard, “and I felt the best way of doing that was to be able to come up with a beer that had a lot of symbology of those guys in that flight.”