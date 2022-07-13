Owasso Boy Scouts nab top honors at Route 66 Road Fest’s 2022 pinewood derby

Miniature cars were all the craze at the AAA Route 66 Road Fest in Oklahoma City this year.

Four Boy Scouts from Troop 80 in Owasso ventured to the state capital in mid-June to take part in the event’s annual pinewood derby.

Wolves Reid Peppersack and Grayson Carney took home first and second place, and Bears Corey Tallant and Théoden Price nabbed first and third place.

A longstanding tradition among the scouting community, pinewood derby racing originated in the 1950s and has grown to amass a following of more than 50 million participants.

“I think it’s the most important race in their scouting year,” said Rose Damilao-Miles, event chair and Troop 80 volunteer. “They love creating their cars with some unique style. They also build team relationship with their parents and other scouts, and love instant recognition.”

The local scouts’ recent success followed that of their experiences during the Owasso Pinewood Derby City Championship in February.

Participants like Peppersack, for example, who attended this year’s statewide derby for the first time, got a unique chance to tap into their talents on an extended race track.

“Reid stated he was so excited winning first place … and had a blast,” Rose Damilao-Miles said in reference to a conversation with Peppersack’s mother. “His memorable moment was when he finally beat the car that was shaped like a cake during the public race.”

Members of Troop 80 also assisted with other races, which were accompanied by several Cub Scouts from the Indian Nation Council as well as David Kuhn, a longtime emcee for the Owasso team.