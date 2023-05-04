Recently crowned Oklahoma Miss Amazing Junior Miss Autumn Kinkade is continuing to inspire others with her resilient spirit.

Kinkade, a 23-year-old Owasso resident with cerebral palsy, was recently selected to represent her home state of Oklahoma at the 2023 National Miss Amazing Summit in Chicago at the end of July.

“I’m super thankful; it means the world to me,” Kinkade said. “It’s my dream to win nationals.”

Miss Amazing, founded in Omaha, Nebraska, in 2007, is a nationwide nonprofit that provides opportunities for girls and women with disabilities to build self-esteem through various self-advocacy and leadership programs.

Kinkade’s involvement in the program started at a young age when she formed a passion for the stage and the spotlight, which has ultimately helped her to overcome obstacles associated with her disability.

“I’ve loved it ever since,” said Kinkade, who claimed her first pageant title in May 2014.

The longtime beauty contestant is actively involved in several programs, including The Penguin Project and Tulsa Heart Walk, and is a member of A New Leaf’s current Transition Academy class.

She is also a motivational speaker, and wrote and published a new book, “Cerebral Palsy Can’t Stop Me,” in March 2021.

Kinkade will take her talents to the Windy City this summer and participate in three skills areas: an interview, an introduction and a passion presentation. She will vie for the top title against six other national representatives in various age divisions.

“I want to help others by shining the light of Jesus, by being all the light I can be, and just be his hands and feet wherever I go,” she said.

Over the next year, Kinkade and other top Miss Amazing representatives will work together to serve their communities through their volunteer efforts.

“Autumn has demonstrated outstanding service and leadership in her community,” a spokesperson for Miss Amazing said. “She is a faithful servant. Miss Amazing Inc. is honored to have Autumn represent Oklahoma at nationals.”

For more information about Miss Amazing, visit missamazing.org.