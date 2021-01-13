Owasso-based Mingo Aerospace acquired by California’s Sunvair Aerospace Group

Mingo Aerospace, an Owasso-based aircraft component repair and manufacturing facility, has been acquired by Sunvair Aerospace Group.

Sunvair, headquartered out of Valencia-California, announced the acquisition of Mingo earlier this month. The new partnership with allow Sunvair to expand the Tulsa-area company’s portfolio of services and equipment in the national aerospace industry.

“Sunvair’s had a longtime relationship with Mingo,” said Jessie Rivera, director of human resources for Sunvair, whose team ships parts to Mingo to be thermal sprayed. “We knew they were a good company.”

Rivera joined Dale Roberts, president of Aviation Avionics and Instruments Inc., and other local industry leaders during a lunch hosted by the Owasso Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Jan. 11, to discuss the impending merger.

“There’s a lot of synergies between ourselves, AAIC, and Mingo,” Roberts said at the meeting, “and this is really going to be very powerful, I think, for our company to move down here.”