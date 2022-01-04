Owasso-based Folds of Honor awards 7,000 scholarships totaling $35M in 2021

Folds of Honor kicked off the new year with strong incentive thanks to a successful campaign in 2021.

The Owasso-based nonprofit awarded around 7,000 academic scholarships totaling about $35 million to loved ones of fallen and disabled service members during the 2021-22 school year.

“We are grateful for the outstanding support we continue to receive from patriotic individuals and our corporate partners,” said Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. “The military dependents that benefit from these scholarships deserve and need our help.”

Folds of Honor granted funds to kindergarten through 12th-grade students, as well as higher education scholarships to those seeking a bachelor’s degree or certification at a post-secondary institution.

The organization exceeded its contributions in 2020, which awarded 4,500 scholarships totaling $22.5 million — marking its most impactful year in history at the time since its inception in 2007.

The funds were made possible in large part by a number of donations to the nonprofit throughout the academic year.