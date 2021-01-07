Owasso-based Folds of Honor awards 4,500 scholarships totaling $22.5M in 2020

Folds of Honor wrapped up 2020 with a successful campaign.

The Owasso-based nonprofit over the last year awarded $2.5 million in academic funds to loved ones of fallen and disabled service members amid the pandemic.

“Despite unprecedented times, thanks to our dedicated supporters, we were able to provide about 4,500 academic scholarships to military families that deserve and need our help,” said Folds of Honor founder Lt. Col. Dan Rooney.

The organization matched its total contributions in 2019 — marking its most impactful year in history at the time since its inception in 2007.

Folds of Honor granted scholarships to kindergarten through 12th-grade students, as well as higher education scholarships to those seeking a bachelor’s degree or certification at a post-secondary institution.

The 4,500 scholarships in 2020 were made possible in large part by a number of donations to the nonprofit, including several late contributions around the Christmas holiday that helped fund 1,000 additional grants.

“The individuals and corporations that contribute to Folds of Honor and the students that we serve appreciate and understand the importance of education,” Rooney said.