Owasso-based Folds of Honor accepting scholarship applications for 2022-23 academic year

Folds of Honor announced it is awarding academic scholarships for the 2022-23 school year.

The Owasso-based nonprofit is offering funds for post-graduate work, including a master’s degree, doctorate or a professional program. Applications for a second bachelor’s degree or trade/technical program certification are also being accepted.

Folds of Honor awards educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States Armed Forces. The organization support school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, as well as post-secondary tuition (two- or four-year college/university, technical or trade school).

The application period for all 2022-23 scholarships opened Feb. 1 and closes on March 31. For the 2021-22 academic year, approximately 7,000 scholarships totaling nearly $35 million were provided. Among the recipients, 41% were minorities and 56% women.

Since its inception in 2007, the foundation has awarded over 35,000 scholarships totaling over $160 million in all 50 states. It was founded by Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot and PGA Professional, who is currently stationed at Eglin AFB, Florida, as a member of the 301st Fighter Squadron.

Individuals can visit foldsofhonor.org/scholarships to review scholarship criteria.