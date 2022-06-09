Owasso-based Eagle Ops raises thousands of dollars at PGA to assist veterans

An Owasso-based nonprofit supporting local veterans raised thousands of dollars at this year’s PGA Championship in Tulsa to help further its patriotic efforts.

Eagle Ops Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization, walked away from Southern Hills in May with nearly $25,000 to go toward helping men and women of the military.

“This will be a donation back to the foundation … assisting us in connecting 4 to 5,000 veterans with resources in northeastern Oklahoma as well as other states,” Johnathon Shepherd, Eagle Ops director of operations, said.

Shepherd and his team strive to give service members a successful transition back home after serving in the line of duty by providing them with needed resources and social connections they wouldn’t have otherwise.

A Marine Corps veteran from Owasso, Shepherd knows how difficult readjusting emotionally after service can be.

“When I came back from deployment I had a problem with isolating just like most veterans do,” he said in a previous story. “I wasn’t connecting with family or friends. I found myself in the bottom of the bottle for the first few years. Just completely isolating from anything other than the job I was working.”

As a result of his personal challenges, Shepherd was inspired later to found Eagle OPS, which hosts various activities outreaches, and puts dozens of volunteers — known as Difference Makers — to work throughout the community.

About 40 of those Difference Makers showed up to the Southern Hills’ 18th fairway to work Eagle Ops’ concession stand throughout the entirety of the PGA.

Shepherd and his team sold hot dogs, hamburgers and beverages to tournament guests over the seven-day period, and processed between 8,000 and 10,000 transactions — with the majority of the proceeds going to assist veterans.

“We got to expose thousands of Tulsa folks, or even folks who had just come in for the championship, to Eagle Ops Foundation and what our mission is and what we’re all about,” Shepherd said, “so that was a very cool and very motivational thing for our foundation.”

Shepherd also participated in the PGA HOPE Secretary’s Cup, held at The Club at Indian Springs in Broken Arrow. He was joined by veterans Waco Blakley, Robert Rodriguez and Bud Loftis, along with accompanying PGA professional Kyley Tetley.

Eagle Ops has earned several accolades for its service efforts, including its most recent achievement of receiving the Commanders Choice Award from the OK DAV (Disabled American Veterans) at the organization’s 2022 state convention this month.

Since launching in 2016, Eagle Ops has connected more than 3,000 veterans through various events, and has assisted over 200 servicemembers with their veterans benefits.

More information about the Eagle Ops Foundation can be found at eagleops.org.

Tim Stanley with the Tulsa World contributed to this story.

