Owasso bariatric patient thankful for care, recovery of life-saving surgery

Jeffery Grimes will not soon forget his experience at Bailey Medical Center, and the wise decision of one doctor.
It was a decision that may have saved his life.
In Sept. 2020, Christopher Cole, D.O., performed bariatric surgery on the Ripley resident at Bailey in Owasso. The surgery was a success, as Grimes lost more than 100 pounds. But during one of Grimes’ follow-up appointments several weeks later, Cole recognized a potential concern.
Grimes was diagnosed with left lung empyema, a condition caused by an infection that spreads from the lungs. Empyema leads to a buildup of pus in the pleural space and can cause fever, chest pains and breathlessness, and can also lead to coughing up mucus.
Cole recommended Grimes be transferred to Michael Phillips, M.D., cardiovascular thoracic surgeon at the Oklahoma Heart Institute in Tulsa.
Phillips performed a muscle-sparing mini-thoracotomy and decortication of the upper left lobe on Grimes, who was then able to return home in early December, in time to enjoy the holiday season with peace of mind.
Grimes was thankful for the quick actions from his doctors and the care he received that led to his recovery.
“If (Cole) didn’t ask for help from another doctor, I would have laid there and died,” Grimes said. “I fully believe Dr. Cole saved my life.
“Not only Dr. Cole, but the nursing staffs. Every time I was at Bailey, the nursing staffs were accommodating. They were great. For as tired as they had to be and the shifts they were working, you couldn’t ask for better.”