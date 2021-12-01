Owasso banker retires after five decades in financial service industry

A local bank paid tribute to one of its longtime employees this week.
Judy Burdell finished her last day at First Bank of Owasso on Tuesday after devoting nearly five decades to serving the community in the banking industry.
Burdell first came to First Bank of Owasso in 2006. Before that, she worked as a teller, trainer, regional supervisor and HR manager at a banking institution in Oregon and Washington for close to 30 years.
Dee Sokolosky, chairman and CEO of First Bank of Owasso, shared his gratitude for Burdell’s efforts in giving back to her fellow colleagues and patrons during her time at the business.
“Judy has been the consummate professional, serving clients with wisdom and compassion for 15 years with us, and an entire career in the financial service industry,” Sokolosky said. “She will be missed as she retires, but as a Level 5 leader, she developed a great team to follow her.”
Burdell’s “Level 5” status is a concept developed best-selling author Jim Collins in his book, “Good to Great,” which ascribes five attributes to an ever-improving company leader.
Those leadership skills, she said, have largely been built on the foundation of close-knit relationships she has formed over her longstanding career.
“When I came to work at FBO, after nearly 30 years in the industry, I had no real concept of what integrity, caring and excellence meant as it related to banking,” Burdell said. “I found it here, in every coworker and every member of the management team.
“I realized I had been a ‘relationship’ banker for nearly 45 years without the label. I found that the relationships forged here were actually friendships — friendships that I will take with me into retirement.”