Owasso banker retires after five decades in financial service industry

A local bank paid tribute to one of its longtime employees this week.

Judy Burdell finished her last day at First Bank of Owasso on Tuesday after devoting nearly five decades to serving the community in the banking industry.

Burdell first came to First Bank of Owasso in 2006. Before that, she worked as a teller, trainer, regional supervisor and HR manager at a banking institution in Oregon and Washington for close to 30 years.

Dee Sokolosky, chairman and CEO of First Bank of Owasso, shared his gratitude for Burdell’s efforts in giving back to her fellow colleagues and patrons during her time at the business.

“Judy has been the consummate professional, serving clients with wisdom and compassion for 15 years with us, and an entire career in the financial service industry,” Sokolosky said. “She will be missed as she retires, but as a Level 5 leader, she developed a great team to follow her.”

Burdell’s “Level 5” status is a concept developed best-selling author Jim Collins in his book, “Good to Great,” which ascribes five attributes to an ever-improving company leader.