Owasso banker Rebecca Walker retires after 33 years: ‘She’s one of a kind’

A longstanding Prosperity Bank employee recently celebrated her retirement.

Rebecca Walker, lead vault teller at the Owasso bank, bid farewell to her fellow colleagues on March 31 after devoting the last 33 years to serving the community through her profession.

“I will miss my coworkers and my sweet customers,” Walker said. “I’ve gotten to know them over the years; you see their kids grow up and you just feel like they’re family and just care about them.”

Walker first joined the then F&M Bank in 1989, and then transitioned to Prosperity in 2003, where she worked in the loan department and teller services before permanently serving as the lead vault teller.

Brenda Snow, Prosperity branch manager, said she will miss Walker, who has served alongside her since the Owasso branch opened 19 years ago.

“She’s one of a kind. She’s one of those employees that every manager dreams to have,” Snow said. “She showed up for work on time, missed very little work. She just loves to service people. She knew every customer.”

Walker, who enjoys gardening and spending time with her grandchildren, said she’s excited to chart her new path into retirement.

“We got to make our new adventure good,” Walker said. “I’m going to enjoy myself. Getting a new routine of my own and keeping myself motivated, fulfilled and happy, just be around people and family.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.