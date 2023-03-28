Grant Fox with First Bank of Owasso recently completed the Oklahoma Bankers Association Commercial Lending School.

Fox was among 68 graduates of the school, held March 5-10 at the OBA Harris Event Center in Oklahoma City.

The OBA Commercial Lending School, conducted annually, is designed to prepare bankers to serve effectively as commercial loan officers. Students learn about steps they should take in evaluating business loan requests, how businesses are structured and how to evaluate the management of business borrowers.

They also study factors that affect loan pricing and approaches to loan structuring and administrations. Students are given an opportunity to apply these analytical techniques in a lending situation case study.

Other First Bank of Owasso employees, including Lonnie Terrell, Daniel Schwartz and Amy Pipkin, have also completed various OBA courses.

The OBA conducts more than 70 educational programs and seminars each year, which reach more than 5,000 bankers across the state. The Association represents approximately 200 banks across the state and serves as the primary advocate for the banking industry.

It’s also heavily involved in fraud training and prevention as well as legal and compliance services and communications for its member banks.