Owasso banker, Amy Pipkin, graduates from OBA Operations School

Amy Pipkin, with First Bank of Owasso in Owasso, recently completed the Oklahoma Bankers Association Operations School in Oklahoma City.

Pipkin was among 24 attendees of the school, which was held Nov. 16-20 at the OBA Harris Event Center.

OBA’s Operations School, conducted annually, prepares junior-level operations managers to effectively manage various operations functions within a bank. Students develop and apply analytical and management skills, study regulatory and competitive factors that affect banking and learn about state-of-the-art technologies.

“In addition to valuable training on topics such as protecting clients from check scams and debit card fraud, this year we also had a session on leadership during crisis that was specifically tailored to the lessons learned during the COVID-19 crisis,” Pipkin said.

“I enjoyed the chance to learn from and share my experiences with other bankers in Oklahoma to make each other better. This school increased my banking knowledge so I can continue to help First Bank of Owasso serve our community and build strong relationships with our clients each day, and I am grateful for the opportunity.”

OBA conducts more than 70 educational programs and seminars each year, which reach more than 5,000 bankers across the state. The Association represents approximately 200 banks across the state. More information can be found at oba.com.