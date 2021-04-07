Owasso band profile: A Q&A with Riley McDowell

1. What inspired your to be in band?

I became interested in drumming after I saw “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never.” He played the drum set, and I said, “I wanna do that!”

2. What’s your favorite Pep Band song?

It’s a tie between “Princess of China” and “Free Ride.”

3. What’s your favorite Concert Band song?

One never performed: “Sensamaya.”

4. What’s your favorite band activity?

Practices where the whole percussion ensemble learn a song together.

5. What’s your biggest challenge of 2020?

Not getting to perform in a show my senior year.

6. What are you other hobbies?

Reading, hanging out with friends and watching movies.

7. What’s your favorite high school subject?

English and AP psychology.

8. What’s your least favorite high school subject?