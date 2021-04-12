Owasso band profile: A Q&A with Bella Zafar

What inspired you to be in band?
I saw my friend, Kylie Jackson, perform “Shaman” my eighth grade year, and I knew I wanted to do color guard.
What’s your favorite Pep Band song?
“Princess of China.”
What’s your favorite Concert Band song?
“Sleigh Ride.”
What’s your favorite band activity?
Color guard morning practices.
What was your biggest challenge of 2020?
Leaving my friends without getting to have a last performance.
What are your other hobbies?
Hanging with friends.
What’s your favorite high school subject?
Color guard.
What’s your favorite season?
Marching season.
Where it the farthest place you’ve traveled?
Pasadena, California.