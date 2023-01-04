Owasso band instructor presents at Midwest Clinic International Band and Orchestra Conference

An Owasso band instructor recently participated in the national Midwest Clinic International Band and Orchestra Conference.

Kyle Wiemar presented during the event’s clinic, titled “It’s Not ‘Just’ Middle School Band: Buying-in to a Culture of Excellence From Day One.”

He spoke to music instructors from across the nation about how to exceed expectations and adopt a lasting culture of excellence in their band programs, while helping students develop a love of music.

Wiemar, who is in his 13th year of teaching and third with Owasso Public Schools, was accompanied by fellow clinician and band instructor, Megan Perkins, who works at Stillwater Public Schools.

After studying music education at the University of Oklahoma, Wiemar began his teaching career in Yukon from 2009 to 2015. In 2015, the Yukon 8th Grade Band was selected as an OkMEA Honor Band. That same year, he was named Yukon Middle School’s Teacher of the Year.

From 2015 to 2019, Wiemar taught in Tomball, Texas, as a junior high band director in the Tomball Independent School District. In 2016, he opened Creekside Park Junior High School serving as its first band director and Fine Arts Department chair. Wiemar was named one of Creekside Park’s first A+ Teachers of the Year in 2016.

In the 2019 school year, he joined the Owasso band staff. He conducts the High School Symphonic Band 2 and 8th Grade Symphonic Band, teaches beginning clarinet courses and assists with the Pride of Owasso Marching Band.

Ensembles under Wiemar’s direction consistently receive the OSSAA Outstanding Achievement and UIL Sweepstakes awards. He is an active clinician and presenter in Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas, and is a member of NAfME, OkMEA, TMEA and Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia.