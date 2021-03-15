Owasso band, choir students entertain audiences, receive superior ratings at OSSAA concerts

Owasso performing arts students recently took to the stage to entertain local audiences.

About 550 band and choir students in sixth through 12 grades gathered inside Owasso High School’s Mary Glass Performing Arts Center for a special days-long event last week.

Owasso Public Schools hosted several musical concerts as part of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s annual performing arts contest. The district held the event locally after OSSAA scaled back its statewide in-person event due to coronavirus complications.

“We wanted to give the kids the experience of being evaluated and bringing in judges,” OHS Band Director Chris Harris said, “and so we created our own on their behalf so that they could feel the pressure a little bit of preparing and performing.”

Harris led his brass, wind and percussion students to receive superior ratings through pieces like Leonard Bernstein’s “Symphony No. 1 Jeremiah” and “Fantasy on an Irish Air” by former Owasso band director David Gorham.

Choir Director Mindy Bettridge also pulled in superior ratings for her students through arrangements like “Die Onse Vader” by Zander Fick, “Desperta Ferro!” by Christopher Fox and “How Can I Keep From Singing” by Adam and Matt Podd.