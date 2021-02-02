 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owasso band alumna Natalie Thornton receives prestigious John Philip Sousa Award

Owasso band alumna Natalie Thornton receives prestigious John Philip Sousa Award

{{featured_button_text}}
natalie thornton

Natalie Thornton received the 2020 John Philip Sousa Award for her achievements as a member of the Pride of Owasso throughout her high school career.

 Courtesy of OHS

Owasso alumna Natalie Thornton is making waves in the performing arts community.

Thornton recently received the 2020 John Philip Sousa Award for her achievements as a member of the Pride of Owasso throughout her high school career.

The Oklahoma State University freshman is an All-State French horn player majoring in mechanical and aerospace engineering at the Stillwater-based campus.

Owasso High School’s band department honors one senior every year with the award, which recognizes superior musicianship and outstanding dedication. It was created in 1955 after the famous composer and bandmaster of the same name.

“(Natalie) has always exemplified the highest standards that the Pride of Owasso requires,” OHS band director Chris Harris said. “The hardest part of my job is picking just one senior each year; so many great kids.”

Thornton — whose father, a Kingston High School graduate, also received the John Philip Sousa Award in 1992 — said she is grateful to follow in her dad’s footsteps.

“It is a great honor to me to get this award,” Thornton said. “It shows that music is important in my family, and we work hard at whatever we do and we strive to do the best we can. None of this would be possible without the amazing directors at Owasso.”

She returned to OHS on Friday, Jan. 29, to pick up the award, which was initially announced last year, but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Owasso school board candidate profile: A Q&A with Rick Lang
News

Owasso school board candidate profile: A Q&A with Rick Lang

Here is a Q&A of Rick Lang, who will run for Owasso school board’s Ward 1 seat, currently occupied by Pat Vanatta, in the Feb. 9 election.

Lang will seek the vote against Lynn Cagle, Kristin Vivar, Stephanie Ruttman and Lisa Anderson, who are being featured throughout the week.

Owasso school board candidate profile: A Q&A with Stephanie Ruttman
News

Owasso school board candidate profile: A Q&A with Stephanie Ruttman

  • Updated

Here is a Q&A of Stephanie Ruttman, who will run for Owasso school board’s Ward 1 seat, currently occupied by Pat Vanatta, in the Feb. 9 election.

Ruttman will seek the vote against Lynn Cagle, Kristin Vivar, Rick Lang and Lisa Anderson, who are being featured throughout the week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News