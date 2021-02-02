Owasso band alumna Natalie Thornton receives prestigious John Philip Sousa Award

Owasso alumna Natalie Thornton is making waves in the performing arts community.
Thornton recently received the 2020 John Philip Sousa Award for her achievements as a member of the Pride of Owasso throughout her high school career.
The Oklahoma State University freshman is an All-State French horn player majoring in mechanical and aerospace engineering at the Stillwater-based campus.
Owasso High School’s band department honors one senior every year with the award, which recognizes superior musicianship and outstanding dedication. It was created in 1955 after the famous composer and bandmaster of the same name.
“(Natalie) has always exemplified the highest standards that the Pride of Owasso requires,” OHS band director Chris Harris said. “The hardest part of my job is picking just one senior each year; so many great kids.”
Thornton — whose father, a Kingston High School graduate, also received the John Philip Sousa Award in 1992 — said she is grateful to follow in her dad’s footsteps.
“It is a great honor to me to get this award,” Thornton said. “It shows that music is important in my family, and we work hard at whatever we do and we strive to do the best we can. None of this would be possible without the amazing directors at Owasso.”
She returned to OHS on Friday, Jan. 29, to pick up the award, which was initially announced last year, but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.