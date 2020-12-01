Owasso author releases sixth book, ‘Defending the Good Society,’ amid social, political unrest

For Larry Johnson, the sixth time’s a charm. That’s how many books the Owasso author has published.
Johnson released his latest title, “Defending the Good Society: The Assault on Order, Justice, and Freedom,” in October.
What started as a look back in time with “Tar Creek: A History of the Quapaw Indians, the World’s Largest Lead and Zinc Discovery, and The Tar Creek Superfund Site” in 2008, Johnson’s longtime career as a published author extends over a decade.
The experienced writer covers both faith and current events in books like his 2011 title, “Ye shall be as gods: Humanism & Christianity—The Battle for Supremacy in the American Cultural Vision,” as well as 2016’s “True Revival: Reviving the Church in Every Generation” and “Evangelical Winter: Restoring New Testament Christianity.”
In “Defending the Good Society,” Johnson’s take on these topics comes full circle to address the various issues of today, and challenge his readers to recognize the importance of staying informed and resolved.
“What I have written in this book is really a culmination of a lifetime reading, studying about politics, about God, about right and wrong, about good and evil,” Johnson said. “It all kind of comes together … just kind of an extract all these things I’ve written.”
He uses the book’s 200 pages to discuss various religious principles, and makes the case that Judeo-Christianity is the foundation of a moral and sustaining society.
“You have to ask yourself why, whichever side you’re on, and I think this books takes very basic things and shows both sides,” Johnson said, “and you can ask yourself, which side brought order, justice and freedom, and I think this book shows that.”
The Owasso resident said he felt compelled to write another book, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic along with the social and political unrest that have transpired throughout this year.
“It just began to come together right in the middle of all this turmoil in our nation, particularly 2020, it began to make sense,” Johnson said, “that’s what I enjoyed, making it happen.”
“Defending the Good Society” can be found at amazon.com. More information about Johnson can also be found at culturewarrior.net.
