Owasso author releases sixth book, ‘Defending the Good Society,’ amid social, political unrest

For Larry Johnson, the sixth time’s a charm. That’s how many books the Owasso author has published.

Johnson released his latest title, “Defending the Good Society: The Assault on Order, Justice, and Freedom,” in October.

What started as a look back in time with “Tar Creek: A History of the Quapaw Indians, the World’s Largest Lead and Zinc Discovery, and The Tar Creek Superfund Site” in 2008, Johnson’s longtime career as a published author extends over a decade.

The experienced writer covers both faith and current events in books like his 2011 title, “Ye shall be as gods: Humanism & Christianity—The Battle for Supremacy in the American Cultural Vision,” as well as 2016’s “True Revival: Reviving the Church in Every Generation” and “Evangelical Winter: Restoring New Testament Christianity.”

In “Defending the Good Society,” Johnson’s take on these topics comes full circle to address the various issues of today, and challenge his readers to recognize the importance of staying informed and resolved.