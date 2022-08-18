Owasso author pens new thriller, ‘Public Opinion,’ unmasking dark Hollywood underbelly

Nathan Pettijohn’s knack for the written word recently led him to publish a new book.

The Owasso native dives into the dark underbelly of Hollywood in his latest thriller, “Public Opinion,” released at the end of July.

Pettijohn’s 250-page fiction novel follows Herb, a digital hacker that uses blackmail, character assassination and fraud in his attempts to sway the hearts and minds of his susceptible victims.

When a quick scam introduces Herb to a cold-blooded director on a quest to film “Marquis de Sade’s Justine,” he enters a world of porn stars, celebrity sociopaths and murder. Herb builds a family and tries to build a conscience, but most importantly, he builds wealth at the expense of ruining other people’s lives.

“It’s a really filthy story,” Pettijohn said. “It kind of holds a mirror to some of the worst parts about the media, social media, Hollywood, and how things can be used to manipulate public opinion.”

Pettijohn, a 2007 Owasso High School graduate, logged two semesters at the University of Tulsa before moving to California to pursue an associate degree at the Los Angeles Film School.

He spent the next 13 years working as a creative executive in the heart of Hollywood, but eventually found the lifestyle empty and unfulfilling, which ultimately served as inspiration for him to pen “Public Opinion.”

“You don’t have to live in Hollywood to know the insidious nature of it, this obsession our whole culture has with celebrity,” Pettijohn said. “I was just real disenchanted with the whole thing and the things that I had seen. A lot of it was super shady.”

The then aspiring author departed the movie capital of America last September and hit the road with his dog, “Hafa,” to pursue a new endeavor: travel, write books and help others along the way.

He headed south and crossed the border to spend about five months in Merida, Mexico, before venturing further south to lay down roots in Santa Marta, Columbia, where he currently resides.

Pettijohn has since founded Cordurouy, a digital strategy agency, and has sold numerous copies of “Public Opinion.” He said his transition out of the California essentially served as a healing experience for him.

“It was like purging a bunch of toxins from my brain,” he said. “I think writing this book was a little bit of just everything I could say … to LA as I left. I feel like since leaving there, I’ve become a better person.”

Pettijohn said he hopes to stir the conscience of his readers, and encourages them to be vigilant amid growing cultural and political divisiveness in the digital age.

“I think some readers will probably be more cautious about what they believe online or even just what they post, or even just the idea of having social media,” he said.

Pettijohn also published another book, his first, “Travels with Hafa: In Search of Ourselves,” which has also sold several copies. Both of his titles are available on Amazon.