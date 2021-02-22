Owasso Athletics wins first place in 2020 Gipper Standout Awards

Owasso Athletics recently won first place in the 2020 Gipper Standout Awards.

Gipper, a sport highlights sharing app, hosts the initiative every year, and recognizes area schools for their creative social media strategies implemented through the organization’s platform.

This month, Gipper honored Owasso Athletics’ ongoing efforts to provide a successful presence online, rooted in its core value of “Building Lifelong Champions,” Gipper said on its website.

“Owasso has crafted a brand and culture that showcases not only their student-athletes but their program as a whole,” the app states. “Their digital presence reflects this with consistent live score updates, player awards, and more — all aligned with extremely clean branding and use of their #CHAMPIONS hashtag.”

Gipper recognized Zach Duffield, director of athletics, and Brandon Brewer, director of sports media, stating that they were ahead of social media trends, beginning their journey over seven years ago.