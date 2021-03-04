Owasso artist turns childhood hero into inspirational portrait: ‘She is a believer’

Owasson Andrea Base is using her creative talents to turn her childhood heroes into inspirational works of art.
Base, a local artist, recently completed a piece called “The Believer,” which pays homage to American award-winning gymnast Simone Biles.
“She (Simone) has been very successful in fulfilling her dreams,” Base said. “She has gone so far in her life despite the trials and tribulations she has encountered. She has inspired me very much.”
Base completed the piece last month as part of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s annual Black Heritage Creative Contest. She said she wanted to honor Biles, who has helped her overcome several obstacles throughout her life.
“For me, growing up has been hard,” Base said. “I have endured much: losing my parents, many friends, and living in a children's home for seven plus years. I had struggled with the thought of my future not believing I would get far.
“Growing up for her (Simone) was never easy either; yet she kept on believing. This is why I named this piece that. She is a believer. I plan to believe and put in much effort to fulfill my dreams just like Simone Biles has done.”
Base, a student at Owasso High School, won first place in the 11th-grade category of the Thunder’s contest, and was among four students to be named top overall winners.
She worked with OHS art teacher Shelley Collins over the last several weeks to create the piece. They both used transfer paper to trace the outlines of Bile’s face onto watercolor paper. Base then used different pencils to render the image. Once the portrait was complete, she chose orange and blue contrasting watercolors — OKC Thunder colors — to paint the background.
“After giving Andrea a few contests to choose from, she chose this one because of the inspiration she finds in Simone’s story,” Collins said. “I was so excited when she told me she had an idea for the contest. I could tell she was excited and invested in the process; that made me happy.”
The Black Heritage Creative Contest is the first art competition that Bile has participated in. She said she’s grateful for the experience.
“It was crazy because the artwork was done because I looked to Simone Biles as an influencer for believing in herself and following her dreams,” Base said, “and then I take a chance and believe in myself and I win a contest! It was exciting.”
Base will be included in an interview/video on the Thunder website, and will receive a trophy and basketball gear for being named a winner of the contest.