Owasso artist turns childhood hero into inspirational portrait: ‘She is a believer’

She worked with OHS art teacher Shelley Collins over the last several weeks to create the piece. They both used transfer paper to trace the outlines of Bile’s face onto watercolor paper. Base then used different pencils to render the image. Once the portrait was complete, she chose orange and blue contrasting watercolors — OKC Thunder colors — to paint the background.

“After giving Andrea a few contests to choose from, she chose this one because of the inspiration she finds in Simone’s story,” Collins said. “I was so excited when she told me she had an idea for the contest. I could tell she was excited and invested in the process; that made me happy.”

The Black Heritage Creative Contest is the first art competition that Bile has participated in. She said she’s grateful for the experience.

“It was crazy because the artwork was done because I looked to Simone Biles as an influencer for believing in herself and following her dreams,” Base said, “and then I take a chance and believe in myself and I win a contest! It was exciting.”

Base will be included in an interview/video on the Thunder website, and will receive a trophy and basketball gear for being named a winner of the contest.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.