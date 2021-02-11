Owasso artist brings photography to life through creative printmaking techniques

A new Owasso artist is set to showcase her talents in the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition’s upcoming Momentum Exhibition.
Lauren Kerr is among 54 survey artists to participate in the annual event, held in March and April. Three other spotlight artists will also display their work as part of the program.
OVAC’s Momentum exhibition gives Oklahoma artists ages 30 and under an opportunity to gain more experience in their field, meet their audiences and familiarize themselves with various artistic movements throughout the state.
“Momentum is a crucial program for Oklahoma’s young and emerging artists,” Krystle Brewer, OVAC executive director, said in a news release. “For many of them, they are exhibiting and selling work for the first time. This equips them with the skills and experience to apply for more exhibition opportunities in the future. It is also a great platform to see who are Oklahoma’s next rising stars and to show our support early in their careers.”
Kerr is an art major at the University of Tulsa and works primarily in printmaking — an artistic process that transfers an electronic image onto a paper or fabric — with a focus on documentary and landscape photography.
For the Momentum exhibit, Kerr will showcase her linocut piece, “Boat Man,” which portrays a picture she took of a man standing on a boat on the Kerela Backwaters near Kochin, India, in 2019. She said she spent about 60 hours carving the image for the event.
“The process is kind of soothing, I guess in a way, because you’re just focused on your task,” Kerr said, “but it’s also really nice to see something that’s lifted from a digital to an object, which has more tactility to it.”
Kerr — whose work has been featured in local solo shows, multiple group juried exhibitions, journals and magazines — said she’s excited about the Momentum conference, which will serve as her first art exhibit not only hosted by OVAC but beyond the confines of her hometown.
“To be chosen in it is a great opportunity because it’s such a highly competitive and selective event,” she said, “and it’s also nice as a young artist because Momentum is for adults under 30 … It’s nice to get outside of Tulsa and show my work.”
Kerr isn’t the first Owasson to participate in OVAC’s many annual events. In recent years, local residents Kristin Gentry, Cynthia Marcoux, Michelle Martin, Dean Wyatt and Jessica Harjo have taken part in the organization’s annual 12x12 Art Fundraiser.
Gentry, also a writer, designer and educator, will serve as emerging curator for the event alongside guest curator Pablo Barrera, Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center’s inaugural curatorial fellow. The spotlight artists receive three months of guidance from Gentry and Barrera to help them refine their projects.
Momentum 2021 will travel to two locations. Selected works for exhibition will be on display at MAINSITE in Norman, March 3-27, before traveling to Living Arts of Tulsa, April 2-23. In addition to the Momentum exhibitions, the artists will have works on display at the 21c Museum Hotel in Oklahoma City, Feb. 22-Aug. 27.