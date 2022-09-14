Owasso artisan blesses others through heartfelt handcrafted crafts, textiles

Jo Potter can often be found hard at work in her home entwining different fabrics and materials into heartfelt designs.

The longtime Owasso artisan uses everything from sewing and cross-stitching to embroidering and crocheting to craft quilts, scarves, towels, baby blankets and the like.

“It’s relaxing,” Potter said. “I just get ideas in my head and I just start doing them. The more that I try to create things, it keeps my brain having to think.”

Most recently, she started fashioning small dolls to add to her vast portfolio of unique creations, which led her to nab first place at the last Tulsa County Fair for needlework in the Stuffed Animal, Doll or Toy-Any Technique category.

Her latest accolade, however, is one of many she has earned over the years. She has won over 60 awards for her work at dozens of state and county fairs since picking up the hobby.

Potter’s passion for the arts stems in large part from her cancer recovery journey — a road she has walked as a survivor for the last five years. She resorted to crafting as a means to cope in times of pain following her diagnosis and throughout her remission.

“I just feel like it keeps me active … and just try to stay positive that we are going to make it through this,” she said. “You’re never too old to learn how to do something or keep active at things.”

Potter has made it her goal to donate several of her pieces to different individuals and organizations, particularly to veteran-related causes.

“It makes me feel good because I give a lot of them away … I just feel like it’s an act of kindness,” she said. “They (the veterans) either raffle them off or they donate them to somebody.”