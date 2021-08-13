Owasso art teacher displays signature mural at OKC’s inaugural Sunny Dayz festival

For Owasso High School art teacher Shelly Collins, crafting a canvas comes as more than just a creative hobby.

Collins recently participated in the inaugural Sunny Dayz Mural Festival in Oklahoma City — the first event of its kind in the state — celebrating self-identifying women and non-binary artists and muralists through the advocacy of public art.

“As an artist, I feel really passion about public art,” Collins said. “I want to create public art that is eye-catching, that is positive, that just communicates themes of play and whimsy, joy.”

The local teacher, now in her fourth year teaching art at Owasso Public Schools, took three days at the state capital to paint an original piece for Sunny Dayz, which was hosted by the Oklahoma Mural Syndicate on Aug. 7.

Collins’ mural, titled “Rise Up,” is a lively, colorful portrayal of a bird, which she used to reflect the event’s overtone of uplifting and supporting artists who have been subjected to inequity based off of age, race and gender.