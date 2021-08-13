Owasso art teacher displays signature mural at OKC’s inaugural Sunny Dayz festival

For Owasso High School art teacher Shelly Collins, crafting a canvas comes as more than just a creative hobby.
Collins recently participated in the inaugural Sunny Dayz Mural Festival in Oklahoma City — the first event of its kind in the state — celebrating self-identifying women and non-binary artists and muralists through the advocacy of public art.
“As an artist, I feel really passion about public art,” Collins said. “I want to create public art that is eye-catching, that is positive, that just communicates themes of play and whimsy, joy.”
The local teacher, now in her fourth year teaching art at Owasso Public Schools, took three days at the state capital to paint an original piece for Sunny Dayz, which was hosted by the Oklahoma Mural Syndicate on Aug. 7.
Collins’ mural, titled “Rise Up,” is a lively, colorful portrayal of a bird, which she used to reflect the event’s overtone of uplifting and supporting artists who have been subjected to inequity based off of age, race and gender.
“I wanted it to be more of a signature piece,” she said. “The bird, for me, is really just a personal symbol that I identify with. They represent freedom, personal freedom, just in who you are as a person and self-expression, and then along with that is also beauty.”
Collins said the inaugural exhibit served as an inspiration for her to devote extra time to her craft and create more paintings that can be used to encourage others, especially her pupils.
“I definitely feel motivated to create more public murals,” she said. “I’m excited to share with my students, not only my mural but all of the other art that was created there, because there’s really a wide variety of styles and subject matter presented at the festival, so I feel it’s really a good talking point.”
When asked what it means to be selected as a participant at Sunny Dayz, Collins replied, “It just feels like a really big accomplishment. It was a big goal I set for myself at the beginning of the summer, so I feel pretty satisfied.”
Collins’ mural is currently displayed in Oklahoma City’s Britton District. More information about Sunny Dayz can be found at sunnydayzmuralfest.com.