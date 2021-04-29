Owasso art students showcase creative skills through virtual gallery to connect with community

Local students are using their creative talents to better connect with the community.

Owasso Public Schools is showcasing different artwork designed by visual arts students across the district in a new online gallery.

The virtual exhibit, called “Connect,” features over 1,000 pieces from sixth- through 12th-grade students who worked long hours at home and in the classroom over the last several months to fill their canvasses with engaging and inspirational themes.

OPS is hosting the annual art show online to continue the trend of social distancing amid the pandemic, which prevented the district from putting on the event last year — an obstacle that Visual Arts Department Chair Kay Bratcher said didn’t stifle students’ imaginations.

“COVID may have put a stop to a lot of different things, but our students have proved that nothing can stop the creative process,” Bratcher said. “They spent their time creating art to express their feelings and connect with the world around them, even when they physically could not.”