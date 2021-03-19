Owasso art students convey ‘interpretation of the human face’ through portrait study

Owasso school board members are sharing a creative space with fellow art students.

A colorful array of pictures is now on display across the back wall of the public board room at Owasso Public Schools’ Dale C. Johnson Education Center for attendees to peruse at their leisure.

Dozens of pieces are featured as part of Owasso Visual Arts’ “A Portrait Study: An artists’ interpretation of the human face,” capturing the imaginations of local sixth through 12th graders.

Eighty-six students in art classes districtwide had the opportunity to create a realistic or non-objective portrait — either one of themselves or of someone important to them — for the project, led by OHS Visual Arts Department Chair Kay Bratcher.

“The meeting room is the perfect place to exhibit the different types of work since it is such a large space,” Bratcher said. “We just had fun seeing how each student interpreted what ‘portrait’ meant to them.”

Each student studied the concepts of neuropathy, color, collage and composition, and experimented with different types of media, from graphite and colored pencil to acrylic paint and mixed media.