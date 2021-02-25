Owasso art students’ characters, storylines come to life in comic books, movie posters, more

Owasso High School art students are putting their creative talents to good use in the classroom.
Several ninth- through 12th-graders recently completed a unique project that allowed them to create their own characters and storylines to share with the student body.
Their work is being displayed in different ways across the school, through comic books and movie posters to animations and more.
The highlight of the project, however, was that the art students received a surprise visit from a well-known familiar face who helped coach them through the process and bring their ideas to life.
Peter Bedgood, a renowned writer, comic, cartoonist and humorist, worked one-on-one with several students, including those in Kay Bratcher’s class, to share his experiences and expertise.
“It was so encouraging to see the faces of my students light up when talking to Peter,” said Bratcher, OHS Visual Arts Department chair. “They were full of questions and excitement as he talked about his past projects.”
Bedgood, 45, holds an expansive resume and has served as a producer for the documentary, “Strictly Background,” a writer and actor for the movie, “Jeffie Was Here,” a character designer for the movie, “Hoodwinked!” and an illustrator for a number of children’s books.
He paid a visit to OHS at the beginning of February, which served as his second stop to the school, the first being a year ago when he took on the role of artist in residence for a week.
Art students James Swanson and Aidan Day were among the several pupils under Bedgood’s latest direction to take home a broader passion and knowledge of the craft.
“I love how he incorporates his sense of humor into everything he does,” said Swanson, whose story is about a villain who accidentally ends up helping people on a regular basis.
Day added, “He (Peter) really related to me and helped me develop my character further.”
A major takeaway from Bedgood’s visit, Bratcher said, was the impression he made on those students using digital resources like Adobe Photoshop in the new Mac lab of the OHS East campus to develop their characters and stories.
“There wasn’t a dull moment the entire day,” she said, “and we are so thankful to have had even a day with him (Peter) in the visual art program here at the high school.”