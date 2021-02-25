Owasso art students’ characters, storylines come to life in comic books, movie posters, more

He paid a visit to OHS at the beginning of February, which served as his second stop to the school, the first being a year ago when he took on the role of artist in residence for a week.

Art students James Swanson and Aidan Day were among the several pupils under Bedgood’s latest direction to take home a broader passion and knowledge of the craft.

“I love how he incorporates his sense of humor into everything he does,” said Swanson, whose story is about a villain who accidentally ends up helping people on a regular basis.

Day added, “He (Peter) really related to me and helped me develop my character further.”

A major takeaway from Bedgood’s visit, Bratcher said, was the impression he made on those students using digital resources like Adobe Photoshop in the new Mac lab of the OHS East campus to develop their characters and stories.

“There wasn’t a dull moment the entire day,” she said, “and we are so thankful to have had even a day with him (Peter) in the visual art program here at the high school.”

