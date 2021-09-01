Owasso Army widow overcomes tragedies, challenges to pursue higher education

To say Natasha Godfrey is making the most of a difficult situation would be an understatement.
She has overcome a number of obstacles over the last several years, and is grateful to ThanksUSA for helping to make it possible.
Godfrey, an Army widow of Owasso, recently received funding from the national organization to return to the classroom and earn a higher degree. The endowment came as part of the nonprofit’s efforts to provide scholarships and career development to children and spouses of the military.
Through the program, Godfrey is one of only 150 ThanksUSA scholarship recipients nationwide who will have the opportunity to pursue their dreams of attending college.
“I really wanted to focus on my education because I put it on the backburner for years, at least 15 years,” Godfrey said. “So when I was applying, this scholarship meant a lot to me because it helps me to pay for my school; they’re not easy to get.”
For Godfrey, those 15 years spent outside the classroom was a culmination of challenges related to her husband’s long deployments on six combat tours and his severe PTSD, in addition to family separations and frequent moves.
What’s more, her husband — honorably discharged with 100% disability — was killed in an accident on his home turf in 2019. She also suffered a back injury that prevented her from attending surgical tech school.
Handed one misfortune after the next, Godfrey, now a single mother of two, has been working part-time at different retailers since her husband’s passing trying to support herself and her children.
“It’s been paycheck to paycheck … it’s hard trying to work full-time with kids … I just feel really overwhelmed,” she said. “So if it wasn’t for this scholarship, I would be really stressed of, ‘How am I going to finish paying school?’
With the help of ThanksUSA, Godfrey plans to finish her associate degree in 2022 and then pursue a bachelor’s degree in healthcare administration, possibly from Capella University in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
“This scholarship will go towards my future, not only providing for my kids, but I want to set an example that … it’s still possible,” she said. “I want my kids to see even in the tragedies that we had, you’re education is very important.
Amid her ongoing hardships — now along with stacks of text books and assignments — Godfrey is juggling work, school and family life, but can move forward with renewed hope on the horizon.
“The years of just wanting an education, it never went away. I was like, ‘One day, I’m going to accomplish this goal,’” she said. “There’s days to where I’m running on three hours of sleep … but in the end, it’s going to pay off. I know I have the strength and dedication.”