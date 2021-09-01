Owasso Army widow overcomes tragedies, challenges to pursue higher education

Handed one misfortune after the next, Godfrey, now a single mother of two, has been working part-time at different retailers since her husband’s passing trying to support herself and her children.

“It’s been paycheck to paycheck … it’s hard trying to work full-time with kids … I just feel really overwhelmed,” she said. “So if it wasn’t for this scholarship, I would be really stressed of, ‘How am I going to finish paying school?’

With the help of ThanksUSA, Godfrey plans to finish her associate degree in 2022 and then pursue a bachelor’s degree in healthcare administration, possibly from Capella University in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“This scholarship will go towards my future, not only providing for my kids, but I want to set an example that … it’s still possible,” she said. “I want my kids to see even in the tragedies that we had, you’re education is very important.

Amid her ongoing hardships — now along with stacks of text books and assignments — Godfrey is juggling work, school and family life, but can move forward with renewed hope on the horizon.

“The years of just wanting an education, it never went away. I was like, ‘One day, I’m going to accomplish this goal,’” she said. “There’s days to where I’m running on three hours of sleep … but in the end, it’s going to pay off. I know I have the strength and dedication.”

